Firefighters in North Wales urge people not to burn garden or household waste

Firefighters in North Wales are urging the public not to be tempted to burn garden or household waste.

The region’s fire service is asking people to think twice before lighting bonfires to protect those with respiratory problems.

Officials have warned that smoke produces carbon monoxide and pollutants that can irritate airways, the skin and eyes.

It can also cause problems such as coughing, wheezing and chest pain, particularly if it is damp and smouldering.

They added that people with asthma and other related diseases are already at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

Tim Owen, arson reduction manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are urging the public to avoid being tempted to burn garden or household waste in these unprecedented times – what may have been intended to be just a small fire, or just a bit of fun, can quickly spread to become out of control.

“Smoke from such fires can cause breathing problems and worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, adding to the risks caused by Covid-19.

“Please take responsibility for your actions – don’t fuel the fire. We are asking you to help us to reduce demand during this time.”

He said burning plastic, rubber or painted materials produces a range of poisonous compounds.

He added that avoiding lighting fires would help emergency services by preventing damage and injury.

People who do light bonfires could be fined if they allow smoke to drift onto the road, causing a danger to traffic.

Residents are encouraged to contact their local council’s pollution control team if someone causes a frequent nuisance.