Firefighters called to rescue two teenagers stuck 150ft up a crane in Chester last night

Two 18-year-old men had to be rescued last night after climbing up a 150-foot high crane and getting stuck.

Firefighters were called just before 10.20pm on Thursday to a construction site in Hunter Street in the city following reports of two people 150ft up a crane.

An aerial platform appliance and the rope rescue unit, which is based in Lymm – were brought in to help rescue the teenagers.

An update on the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service website says: “Firefighters used an internal raking ladder and the aerial ladder platform to bring the two to safety. They were then handed over to police.”

[📸 Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service/Bing]