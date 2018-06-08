independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Firefighters called to rescue two teenagers stuck 150ft up a crane in Chester last night

Published: Friday, Jun 8th, 2018
Share:

Two 18-year-old men had to be rescued last night after climbing up a 150-foot high crane and getting stuck.

Firefighters were called just before 10.20pm on Thursday to a construction site in Hunter Street in the city following reports of two people 150ft up a crane.

An aerial platform appliance and the rope rescue unit, which is based in Lymm – were brought in to help rescue the teenagers.

An update on the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service website says: “Firefighters used an internal raking ladder and the aerial ladder platform to bring the two to safety. They were then handed over to police.”

[📸 Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service/Bing]

LATEST NEWS:

Airbus set to close deal on Bombardier CSeries programme on 1 July.

Points and fine warning from police for drivers ignoring “No Entry” sign at top of Holywell High Street

Council may put traffic lights on a Deeside Industrial Estate roundabout following traffic trial

Community groups and schoolchildren set to welcome the Queen and Duchess of Sussex to Chester Storyhouse next week

Wales Festival of Innovation – Optic Centre showcase for some of North Wales’ most innovative businesses

Good news missing teenager from Flintshire found safe and well

All aboard the D-Train – The former London Underground trains which are set to run through Deeside

Door to door fish sellers are about – Flintshire Trading Standards issues warning over scammers

Flint man pleads guilty to inappropriate touching and other sex offences in Chester

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn