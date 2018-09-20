Fire service and gas engineers investigate Flint house fire

An investigation has been launched by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Wales & West Utilities into the cause of a fire in Flint yesterday.

Fire crews from Deeside and Flint were called to Woodlands Drive at around 5pm on Wednesday to reports of a house fire.

The road outside the property was cordoned off as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze.

Emergency services evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

Gareth Parry, Wales & West Utilities Gas Emergency Service Manager for Flint said:

“We were alerted to reports of a fire at a property in the Woodland Drive area of Flint yesterday evening (19 September) and immediately sent a team of engineers to the scene.

“When we arrived, the property was on fire. As a precaution, the emergency services evacuated nearby homes.

“We worked to isolate the gas service pipe supplying the affected property and an adjacent home. Residents in surrounding properties were temporarily evacuated but have now returned to their homes.

“We’re working with the emergency services to investigate how the fire started.”

File Image/NWFRS-Flickr