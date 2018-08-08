independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Fire crews attending Flint tower block after sprinkler activation

Published: Wednesday, Aug 8th, 2018
Share:

Update: The Chief Executive of Flintshire Council Colin Everett has said:

“There is no fire and no public risk to report. A small number of flats have water penetration from activated sprinklers and the Housing Team are arranging temporary accommodation for all affected. Update to be issued tomorrow.”

Earlier report: The fire service is attending an incident at Flint Heights this evening.

Rhys got in touch to say three fire crews are in attendance and smoke alarms are sounding at the 14 storey Flint tower block.

Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader Bernie Attridge, the Cabinet Member for Housing told Deeside.com:

“Several flats have been evacuated due to water damage after sprinklers were activated, no one appears to have been hurt but is not confirmed at this time. An investigation is ongoing”

More as and when

LATEST NEWS:

Council awarded silver for its commitment to supporting veterans

Tom Jones concert – 14,000 fans expected at the Roodee on Sunday

Specialist cardiology nurse from Flintshire ‘Highly Commended’ at top award ceremony

Man banned from Chester city centre for 3 years for anti-social behaviour linked to Spice.

Your child could be entitled to £125 to help cover the cost of school uniforms

No threat to public during ‘incident’ in Penyffordd on Monday evening

Smacking ban in Wales divides public opinion

Nearly £1.8m in Welsh Government ‘Active Travel’ grants handed to Flintshire

Police appeal following burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn