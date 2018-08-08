Fire crews attending Flint tower block after sprinkler activation

Update: The Chief Executive of Flintshire Council Colin Everett has said:

“There is no fire and no public risk to report. A small number of flats have water penetration from activated sprinklers and the Housing Team are arranging temporary accommodation for all affected. Update to be issued tomorrow.”

Earlier report: The fire service is attending an incident at Flint Heights this evening.

Rhys got in touch to say three fire crews are in attendance and smoke alarms are sounding at the 14 storey Flint tower block.

Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader Bernie Attridge, the Cabinet Member for Housing told Deeside.com:

“Several flats have been evacuated due to water damage after sprinklers were activated, no one appears to have been hurt but is not confirmed at this time. An investigation is ongoing”

More as and when