Fire breaks out at the Albion club – Connah’s Quay

Picture @simonjwebster

Four fire engines are currently at the Albion Club in Connah’s Quay after a fire broke out this afternoon.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say they were called just after 5pm to reports of a fire.

Simon told us “It looks like the smoke is coming from the first floor of the rear building.”

The Albion has been empty for sometime as it awaits demolition, the site has been earmarked for new housing.

Cllr Bernie Attridge has said “I am reliably informed that the fire service have it under control”

