Final public consultation event on major traffic easing plans along the Deeside Corridor takes place on Monday

The third and final public consultation event on major plans to ease congestion and improve journey times in Deeside takes place on Monday.

Flintshire Council has secured capital funding from the Welsh Government to carry out measures which could shave eight minutes off bus trips for commuters to Deeside Industrial Park.

“These measures also support the Welsh Government’s proposals for a North East Wales Metro which will be important in connecting people, communities and businesses to jobs, facilities and services across the region.

The North East Wales Metro will deliver an integrated transport hub approach which will benefit commuters and businesses within Deeside Industrial Park, the wider Enterprise Zone and beyond.” A council spokesperson said.

The next stage of the scheme concentrates on proposed bus lanes along the B5129 from Queensferry to Shotton Lane and journey time-saving measures from Shotton to Connah’s Quay.

The final consultation event takes place on Monday, 11 March between 4pm and 7.30pm at Ysgol Croes Atti, Plymouth Street, Shotton.

Those attending will get to see plans for new bus and cycle lanes along the B5129 from Queensferry to Shotton Lane,

The pedestrian bridge linking the former John Summers High School site in Queensferry to Deeside Leisure Centre may also be removed as part of the plans and replaced with a signal-controlled crossing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Proposed improvements on Shotton High Street include the removal of the one-way system on Alexandra Street and King George Street, a new one-way system introduced for Charmleys Lane car park, a new traffic signal junction at Plymouth Street and formal on-street parking bays along the High Street.

[ckick here Shotton High Street image]

Dedicated bus lanes along the B5129 from Queensferry to Shotton Lane could see new technology to allow buses to communicate with traffic signals, allowing them to proceed through.

The stretch of road sees approximately 14,000 vehicles travel along it every day and the authority said workers often face excessive travel times.

Steve Jones, the council’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation, said the scheme was designed to encourage more people to make the shift from car to bus. He said: “There are issues of congestion which are clear to see.

There’s an issue with access to Deeside Industrial Park and there are difficulties for people on the outskirts of Flintshire to gain access to employment, so we’re trying to do something.

This is to improve the access to key employment sites for people across Flintshire and beyond.

It’s important that they’re able to access these highly skilled jobs and that’s what we’re trying to facilitate.

It’s always going to be a busy route and this isn’t going to take the congestion away completely.

“It’s going to take a number of years for people to see a shift.

“Hopefully what we’re trying to do is improve the bus offer so it will make people think about whether they use the car or bus.”

[ Shotton High Street]

Pending the result of the consultation, new measures around Shotton High Street will be introduced during 2020/21.

Meanwhile, the dedicated bus and cycle lanes from Shotton Lane to Queensferry could be brought in during the upcoming financial year.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“I am pleased that we are moving forward with Welsh Government on the transport vision for Flintshire and North Wales to connect people to this important area of employment.

I would encourage everyone to be involved and have their say on this important development for our area. The overall scheme will integrate all modes of transport to promote a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly public transport service.”

You can view the consultation document at:

https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Streetscene/B5129-%E2%80%93-Shotton-and-Queensferry-Journey-Time-Savings-and-Proposed-Bus-Lanes.aspx

(large print, braille and alternative language versions of this document are available on request by emailing lee.shone@flintshire.gov.uk, please put “B5129 – Traffic measures proposals” in the subject line).

To respond, complete the response survey online here or complete a paper copy and send back to the address/email listed.