Final preparations ahead of St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School Summer Fayre

Published: Tuesday, Jun 19th, 2018
St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School in Flint are making final preparations for their forthcoming 3rd annual Summer Fayre.
The Fayre has previously seen up to 1000 visitors through the doors of the High School.
As well as staff and student led games, the school holds a Craft Fayre inviting local businesses, charities and clubs.
They are also joined by the Air cadets, Flint RNLI, Flint Fire station, St Johns Ambulance and North Wales Police as well as lots of other entertainment including regular DJ Brian Valentine, singers, games, Mini jeeps and quad bikes, large inflatable slide, Bouncy Castles, face painting, glitter tattoos, lots of food  and much much more.
Year 10 and 12 have been helping staff coordinate the event, organising inter year group competitions, putting up posters, handing out leaflets and volunteering their help for the day.
All money raised goes to The Friends of St Richard Gwyn PTA who will use it to buy equipment and resources for its students.
Summer Fayre Co-Organiser Mrs Kate Foster-Noble said:
“This is a brilliant opportunity to raise money for the schools PTA, for local charities and clubs. It is a great opportunity to showcase local businesses and their wonderful crafts and produce, but most importantly this is a fantastic opportunity to bring the local communities together.”
St Richard Gwyns Summer Fayre will take place on Saturday 30th June 11am-3pm.

