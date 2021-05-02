Final countdown to make your memories take flight in aid of Nightingale House Hospice

There is still time to sponsor a panel on Nightingale House Hospice’s very own hot air balloon to celebrate its’ 25th Anniversary before the campaign ends at the end of the week.

Build A Balloon has been attracting some incredible contributions since it launched at the end of last year – a unique initiative to build a hot air balloon to raise vital funds for those with life-limiting illnesses, accessing Nightingale House’s Day and In-patient services at its’ hospice in Wrexham, North East Wales.

Hundreds of sponsors have already opted to pay tribute to loved ones, honour special occasions and to remember those who are no longer with us – everything from family feet on the sand to the brave crew of the Lancaster DV180 that crashed over Berlin during WW2.

Jayne Annenberg from Newport, South Wales has been a big supporter of the hospice’s sunshine flower meadows since we introduced them in 2019 and decided to sponsor a panel to show her appreciation of the work that hospice’s do.





Jayne’s balloon panel celebrates her son Michael, who works as an Operating Department Practitioner in South Wales and is incredibly passionate about his job.

She has opted for a picture of Michael in full PPE as a thank you for his commitment and appreciation of all NHS staff for their hard work, as well as contributing to the services the team at Nightingale House provides to its’ patients.

Jayne said: “I am incredibly proud of my son Michael.

“He has worked exceptionally hard during the pandemic and is newly qualified and had to juggle a lot with me shielding, trying to keep us safe and obviously the safety of his patients being paramount at all times.”

Sarah Povey, community and event fundraiser at Nightingale House said: “The last year has been very challenging as we have not been able to hold some fundraising events, meaning we have lost out on a substantial amount of income.

“The Build a Balloon campaign is therefore very important to us and we appreciate the support we have received. Every donation to the hospice is gratefully accepted and if anyone still wants to sponsor a panel they have until midnight this Friday, 30 April, 2021 to do so.”

The balloon will then go into production, before taking to the skies sometime in the summer.

To sponsor a panel on the Nightingale House Hot Air Balloon you can reserve your spot via www.nightingalehouse.co.uk/event/build-a-balloon/

All profits generated from panel sponsorship will go towards patient care and family support at Nightingale House Hospice.