Figures reveal 2000 fewer teachers in Wales than in 2010

Figures obtained by Welsh Conservatives have revealed a 7% decline in the number teachers at local authority-run schools.

In real terms it shows that in 2016 there were 2008 fewer teachers than there were in 2010 the party say.

The revelation emerged during First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) when the Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies challenged Carwyn Jones on his Government’s management of the Welsh education system.

During questioning Andrew RT Davies pointed to the fact that in the last four years the number of people quitting teaching within five years of training has increased by 50%.

He also highlighted that the funding gap which exists between money spent per pupil in Wales and England has widened to £607 in 2015 compared to £31 in 2001.

That marks a 1,858% increase – this despite there being 6% fewer pupils in 2016 than in 2003.

Speaking outside the Assembly Chamber, Andrew RT Davies said:

“When it comes to educating our children, Welsh Labour just can’t get it right.

“Under the First Minister’s leadership the school system is buckling under the strain historical underinvestment and poor recruitment, which are largely to blame for our consistently poor record academic record at home and internationally.

“Wales deserves world-class schools, but as these figures demonstrate, the Welsh Labour Government just aren’t investing enough in our teachers or our pupils.

“Following our disastrous PISA results, we have yet to see a convincing roadmap towards improvement.

“As indicated by the education committee today, Wales’ schools need more strategic leadership from the Welsh Government, who must act now to spare future generations from failure.”