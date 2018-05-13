Fifteen pretty in pink mums from Flintshire get muddy for charity

Fifteen Flintshire mums joined hundreds of other women raising money in the fight against cancer at the Pretty Muddy 5K run in Alyn Waters Country Park on Saturday.

In sunny conditions, the Flintshire fundraisers not only had to run 5k – they also tackled a series of obstacles including climbing over giant inflatables, crawling under army nets and running through mud pits.

The mums have all come together through the love of exercising with their little ones and all attend ‘Sweaty Mama’ fitnesses classes locally.

[Pretty in pink – Time for a group photo before the start of the 5K race which saw the mums caked head to toe in mud by the finish line]

Team leader and ‘Sweaty Mama’ instructor Lowri Earith, from Hawarden, said:

“I’m really proud to have been able to run with these amazing strong group of mamas. We all have our own reasons for doing it but having our children seeing us taking part in something like this really makes it feel extra special.”

Together the group has already raised over £3000 for the charity with M&S bank adding another £1000 through parent company HSBC.

The ‘Mamas’ Taking part on Saturday were:

Sam Ackerman, Kat Colston, Becci Dickinson, Rebecca Arkell, Megan Duffield, Amy-Louise Brown, Rachael Ann, Elin Evans, Beth Farley-davies Vicki Moran, Hayley Prydderch, Tanya Rose, Heather Roberts, Sarah Honnor, Lowri Earith – (not in order of photgraph)

Money raised from the event will go to help Cancer Research UK continue it’s ground-breaking work to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

Cancer Research UK receives no Government funding for research and relies on the funds from events such as Race for Life and Pretty Muddy runs.

For more information on the Hawarden based Sweaty Mama group follow the link to their Facebook page here.