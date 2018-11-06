Festive cheer for Buckley retailers as parking charges set to be axed over Christmas.

There’s news today of a welcome boost for Buckley in the run-up to Christmas.

A deal has been struck between Flintshire County Council and Buckley Town Council which will see free parking return to the town over the festive period.

A statement on the Buckley Town Council website states:

“Following successful negotiations with Flintshire County Council, the Town Council can confirm that it is funding free car parking in the Buckley town centre car parks for the whole of December 2018.”

It’s the third year parking charges have been suspended in the town in the run up to Christmas.

Flintshire County Council says it is open to working with other town councils to help “promote commercial activities.”

A spokesperson said:

“The Council has been working with Buckley Town Council to assess and agree the contribution required from the Town Council to support free parking in Buckley during December.

The Town Council has been offered the opportunity to support this initiative, on the basis that the arrangement has previously been provided over the past 2 years and that the arrangement will be in place before the review of the new parking charges, which will be undertaken in December.

The Council is open to working with any Town Council, to help promote commercial activities in the town centres throughout the year within the parking strategy approved by Cabinet earlier this year.”