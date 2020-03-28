Feeding Flintshire – New online directory aimed at helping local residents during COVID-19 pandemic launched

A new online directory aimed at helping Flintshire residents during the coronavirus crisis has just been launched.

Feeding Flintshire is run by volunteer and local businesswoman Emma Leighton.

The online hub will give residents direct links to groups and businesses that can assist during these unprecedented times.

Emma – who also a social organiser for Oddfellows Friendly Society – is calling on the local community to send relevant information of organisations and services which will be of use during the ongoing crisis.

“I am urging groups and businesses to upload their specific details onto the website www.feedingflintshire.co.uk, the service is totally free!

When you have a family, these coming days are quite scary and even more wretched when you live alone and/or are elderly and vulnerable.

Thousands of people are now stuck in their homes with no one to see or help them during this crisis which can have long lasting damaging effects on their mental health.

I thought at first ringing our members at Oddfellows to create a support network but I wanted to help out on a much larger scale where many people can access the help they need in one place.”

Emma said she has had confirmation that Flintshire County Council will be work with her providing as much information as it can over the next few weeks but time is of the essence.

She is appealing to local organisations and individuals – who may be able to offer a service or be able to support others – to upload their details to the new website urgently.

Emma is keen to hear from local volunteer groups, home food delivery services, medicine services delivering to homes and food banks.

She’s also like the gather information from anyone else that is providing a unique service such as giving hotel rooms for NHS staff or providing exclusive business hours for certain groups.

Local groups and business can easily enter their details on www.feedingflintshire.co.uk

If you know a business that can help please like, share, tag them on Facebook/feedingflintshire and send them to the website www.feedingflintshire.co.uk