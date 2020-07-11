FAW publish ‘return to training’ guidance for grassroots football clubs

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has welcomed the announcement from the Welsh Government that ‘low contact’ sport can resume for Monday, July 13th.

FAW suspended domestic football at all levels in Wales on March 13 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following the latest 21-day review of the coronavirus regulations, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Friday a raft measures to further lift coronavirus restrictions in Wales.

He outlined a phased timetable to ease restrictions for large parts of Wales’ visitor, hospitality, and leisure and tourism sectors.





From Monday revised regulations will allow larger gatherings of up to 30 people outdoors but “only where these are organised and supervised by a responsible person for sports and other leisure activities and classes.”

The move will allow team sports such as football and cricket to resume in Wales, fitness and dance classes will also be able to take place, but outdoors only.

The FAW has welcomed the move from Welsh Government and has published ‘return to training’ guidance.

It states the players are now able to resume low contact training “with a focus on improving skills and fitness.”

The guidance says that ‘intra – club’ matches, friendly or competitive are still not allowed.

Training must take in groups of no more than 6 “including a coach,” a maximum of five groups will be allowed to train on one full-sized pitch.

The 2m social distancing rule still applies which means no contact, tackling or marking will be permitted.

And all clubs will need to complete a COVID-19 risk assessment before training can resume.

The FAW said they’ll be holding a ‘webinar’ on Monday, July 13, to share full information on return to training protocols, risk assessments and club checklists, ahead of football’s safe return. More here: http://www.fawtrust.cymru/get-inspired/news/footballreturn/

Full details below: