FAW agrees for gap Connah’s Quay Nomads to revert back to original name

The Welsh Football Association has backed a move by gap Connah’s Quay for the club to revert back to its original name.

In a statement the club says the change will be with ‘immediate effect’ they will no longer be known as gap Connah’s Quay Nomads, but will revert back to their original name, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC, removing gap, the clubs main sponsor the name.

Club Owner Gary Dewhurst commented: