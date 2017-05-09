FAW agrees for gap Connah’s Quay Nomads to revert back to original name

The Welsh Football Association has backed a move by gap Connah’s Quay for the club to revert back to its original name.
In a statement the club says the change will be with ‘immediate effect’ they will no longer be known as gap Connah’s Quay Nomads, but will revert back to their original name, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC, removing gap, the clubs main sponsor the name.
Club Owner Gary Dewhurst commented:
At the recent Nomads Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, the 70 year old history of the Club and the generational links to the local community, impressed upon me the need to remove the commercial name tag of my company, gap personnel.
The success of The Nomads, in the Welsh Premier League and the UK-wide PR associated with our UEFA Europa League adventures, should be about Connah’s Quay the town, not gap.
It goes without saying that both myself and the company remain wholly committed to supporting the Club, its’ renowned Academy, The Quay 3G and The Quay Clubhouse and Cafe going forwards and I personally look forward to challenging TNS’ dominance in the Welsh Premier League.