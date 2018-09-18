News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Faulty train sees services disrupted between Shotton and Bidston

Published: Tuesday, Sep 18th, 2018
Arriva Trains Wales has been forced to lay on road transport between Shotton and Bidston due to a fault on a train.

The 11am service from Shotton High Level to Bidston has been canceled as has the 11.32 service from Bidston to Shotton High Level.

Normal services are expected to resume at 12pm. Services between Wrexham and Shotton appear to be unaffected.

Arriva Trains Wales website states:

’10:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 11:30 will be terminated at Shotton High Level. It will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston. This is due to an earlier train fault.

Road replacement with Pat’s Coaches.’

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

 

 

