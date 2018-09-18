Faulty train sees services disrupted between Shotton and Bidston

Arriva Trains Wales has been forced to lay on road transport between Shotton and Bidston due to a fault on a train.

The 11am service from Shotton High Level to Bidston has been canceled as has the 11.32 service from Bidston to Shotton High Level.

Normal services are expected to resume at 12pm. Services between Wrexham and Shotton appear to be unaffected.

Arriva Trains Wales website states:

’10:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 11:30 will be terminated at Shotton High Level. It will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston. This is due to an earlier train fault.

Road replacement with Pat’s Coaches.’