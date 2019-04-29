Farm shop owners reveal plans for new garden centre in Buckley

The owners of a farm shop have revealed plans to build a new garden centre in Buckley.

Representatives from Lesters Farm Shop, which is based on Drury Lane in the town, said they wanted to create a new arm of their business in order to improve its sustainability.

The new premises would include a nursey to grow plants and would be based on land approximately half a mile away on Station Road.

It is anticipated that the scheme will create three full time job opportunities.

The plans have been put forward after question marks were raised over the future of the fresh food sales side of the business.

In a planning statement, the firm said: “In order to survive it is vital that any business can adapt and diversify to meet the ever changing demands of the market.

“Lester’s Farm Shop employs 15 staff and currently focuses its business on three key areas, namely fresh food sales, the sale of plants and a coffee shop, all of which compliment each other and is popular with the local people.

“The fresh food business, especially fruit and vegetable, is demanding with very tight margins.

“Such market conditions mean that in the long term trade could diminish and consequently become unsustainable.

“In anticipation of such an eventuality, these proposals seek to create facilities that will support and enhance the existing business.

“It will enable plants to be grown locally and with a second location increase the business profile.”

The field which is being put forward as the suggested site for the garden centre is currently used for grazing animals.

Proposals have been outlined to improve the existing access to the site.

The company added that the plans were in keeping with the surrounding area and would not have a damaging impact.

Representatives added: “It seems sensible that the sale of goods be possible at this site as it provides flexibility for both customers and future business development.

“To achieve the above it is proposed to erect a green house and a small staff facility, provide on site parking and use the remainder of the site for growing plants.”

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on them by early June.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter