Organisers are searching for people to work at the festival from Friday 15th-Sunday 17th September

Fancy working at this years ‘Good Life Experience’ in Hawarden

Organisers of ‘The Good Life Experience’ – the boutique festival which takes place on Gladstones’ Farm in Hawarden between September 15th and 17th are on the hunt for staff.

Launched in June 2014, the festival was founded by Welsh singer, songwriter Cerys Matthews MBE, Steve Abbott and Charlie & Caroline Gladstone.

The festival celebrates the great outdoors and features campfire cooking sessions, music, books and talks, great food and drink.

Festival organisers are now searching for people to work over the weekend at the festival from Friday 15th-Sunday 17th September.

It is a great opportunity for anyone locally with an interest in events and of course superb food and drink, to work at the unique festival.

These are the roles on offer:

GENERAL STAFF/STEWARDS

Main Information station, Bell tent information and registration station, entrance gate stewards, wristbanding, stewards for campsites, campervans and car parks

BUILD + BREAK

Erecting & Dismantling the Bell Tents – Must be available from 4th– 22nd Sept approx. Erecting and dismantling fencing, signage, stocking bars, general fetching and carrying

BAR SERVERS

You must be 18 years old and have experience of working in a busy bar environment, serving a variety of drinks from draught lager, real ale and spirits to simple cocktails. The bars will be open from

GENERAL RETAIL ASSISTANTS

General assistance in the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, duties will include restocking shelves, clearing tables and general assistance on the shop floor.

FOOD SERVICE

Catering will be on offer from 8am – 2am so you must be available for work until at least 2.30am. This role will involve serving customers, cash handling, liaising with the chefs and preparing orders.

KITCHEN STAFF

Organisers are looking for kitchen staff to prepare, cook and serve simple, healthy food. This role will involve pre-festival food preparation, cooking and serving to order and daily stock replenishment.

If you are interested in a paid role at The Good Life Experience please email your cv with a covering letter to vicky@hawardenestate.co.uk

To find out more about volunteer roles including volunteer photographers click here