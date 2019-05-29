Fancy a day of serious science and family fun? Glyndwr’s Northop campus is holding a Bioblitz and Nature Fun Day

A day packed with serious science and family fun is set to take place at the Northop campus of Glyndwr University early next month.

The campus will be hosting a Bioblitz and Nature Fun Day on Sunday, June 9 to mark the close of Wales Nature Week 2019.

The day will see a host of experts working to record as many species of plants and animals as possible across the campus – while a series of fun, free family activities will be on hand to keep visitors of all ages entertained.

Among the groups who have organised the Bioblitz section of the event are Glyndwr staff and students, alongside Flintshire Council’s Biodiversity service and Cofnod, the North Wales Environmental Record centre.

Over a twenty-four hour period, the bioblitz will aim to record as many species on the site as possible – with the possibility of rare species being discovered during the survey.

Richard Gallon, who is Recording Specialist for Cofnod, said: “The aim of a Bioblitz is to gather as much information as possible about the species in an area and it’s really exciting to be able to survey the land around Glyndwr’s Northop campus.

“The site has already recorded some rare species for north wales so we are expecting lots more good finds – and we will be updating our website throughout the day, so people will be able to watch the species list grow in real time as people taking part record the species they find.”

Organisations represented at the day include North Wales Wildlife Trust, the Field Studies Council, the RSPB and the British Dragonfly Society – with individual experts on hand covering everything from beetles to badgers.

Sarah Slater, Biodiversity officer for Flintshire County Council, added: “We are very excited to be hosting this finale to Wales Nature Week in Flintshire alongsideGlyndwr and Cofnod.

“People will get to see nature up close and personal with experts on hand to answer questions and lots of free nature based activities on offer within the beautiful grounds of the university. We are encouraging people to bring a picnic and enjoy a day discovering nature!”

The event has been designed to cater to all ages – and to help give children an introduction to some of the region’s wildlife.

Carl Payne, site services assistant at Glyndwr’s Northop Campus, has already discovered rare species on the site after finding an Alder Leaf beetle which had once been thought to have been extinct during a survey on the site last year.

He said: “Finding new and rare species on a site is not only fascinating science – it’s also really good fun.

“Thanks to Techniquest Glyndwr, young naturalists who want to make their own discoveries can pick up their own free survey kit to help them join in with the bioblitz – and we will have facilities on hand to make sure that, if they find something interesting, they can get their own picture from our microscopes for the records!

“There will also be Forest School fun with the Plas Derw Trust, pond dipping, kids’ crafts, wildlife quizzes, a host of talks and walks and much more – there’s plenty to keep the whole family happy throughout the day!”

The Bioblitz and Free Nature Fun Day runs from 11am to 3pm at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Northop Campus (postcode CH7 6AA.) Light refreshments will be available – picnics are welcome!

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the event, dogs are not permitted. Attendance at both the Bioblitz and the fun day is free.