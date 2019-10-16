News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Family tribute to ‘much loved’ great grandfather who died in a collision on A548 in Bagillt on Monday

Published: Wednesday, Oct 16th, 2019
The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Monday have paid tribute to him.

The man who died following the collision on the A548 in Bagillt on Monday morning has been named as Douglas (Doug) Christopherson was 95-years-old and was local to the Bagillt area.

His family issued the following tribute to him:

 “Doug was a much loved father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather, and his family wish to place on record our enormous gratitude to those at the scene: drivers, passers-by, first responders and especially the emergency services, who worked hard to extract Doug from his vehicle and attempt to revive and comfort him.

Sadly, without success, despite their heroic efforts. 

“We must also thank the subsequent well-wishers, most of whom did not know Doug.”

Police are continuing to investigate the collision which happened shortly before 8am on Monday, on the A548 in Bagillt and involved two vehicles – a Vauxhall Corsa and a transit pick-up.

Sergeant Steve Richards of the Roads Policing Unit continues to appeal for information. He said: “Sadly Mr Christopherson, who was travelling in the Corsa,  was pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact us. We are also especially keen on speaking to anybody who may have been travelling along the A548 and who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.”

The investigation is ongoing and anybody who can assist is asked to contact officers at the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X149730.

