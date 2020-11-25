Family tribute to Flintshire motorcyclist who died in a collision in Saughall on Monday

The family of a 48-year-old man from Flintshire who died in a collision in Saughall have paid tribute to him.

Chris Rimell – a porter at the Countess of Chester Hospital – was riding his motorbike when a collision, involving a red VW Golf, took place on Parkgate Road just after 6pm on Monday.

He was taken to the Aintree Hospital after being assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, Chris died at the hospital.





His family are being supported by specialist officers and have issued the following tribute to him:

“Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and a great friend to many.

“He was considerate, caring and touched the hearts and enriched the lives of everyone that knew him. We are sure that everyone will remember him with the fondest of memories.

“He was well known within the Countess of Chester Hospital with both patients and staff where he worked as a porter for six years.

“Chris was well known in the local area and part of the motor biking community. He will be truly missed by everyone.

“We are forever grateful to have had Chris in our lives.

“We love you very much. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Enquires in relation to the collision are ongoing.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have information or from motorists who may have captured relevant footage on their dashcams.

Please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 858176 or give details through the website https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report