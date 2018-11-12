Family pay tribute to “loving and caring” woman who died following a collision in Buckley

Pamela Johnson who was 87 and from the Penyffordd area died from her her injuries in hospital the following day.

The family have also expressed their thanks to the members of the public who came to aid Pamela at the scene and also to the emergency services who attended.

A family spokesperson said: “Mum was loving and caring and was always there to offer advice and support to her family when needed. She had a large and caring family who all loved and respected her and will miss her dearly.

“She was well known and highly thought of in the community. She always put others before herself, even people she did not know, that`s how she lived her life, nothing was ever too much trouble for her.

“Mum’s ability to help and care for others extended beyond family and friends. She was a frequent traveller on the local buses and would talk to everyone who would listen, no one in her eyes was a stranger, she would listen to other people’s troubles and engage with them”.

They have also thanked the doctors and nurses at Stoke hospital who looked after her.

The family have asked for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.