News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Family pay tribute to “loving and caring” woman who died following a collision in Buckley

Published: Monday, Nov 12th, 2018
Share:

The family of a woman who sadly died following a collision in Buckley on Wednesday 31st October have paid a moving tribute to her.

Pamela Johnson who was 87 and from the Penyffordd area died from her her injuries in hospital the following day.

The family have also expressed their thanks to the members of the public who came to aid Pamela at the scene and also to the emergency services who attended.

A family spokesperson said: “Mum was loving and caring and was always there to offer advice and support to her family when needed. She had a large and caring family who all loved and respected her and will miss her dearly.

“She was well known and highly thought of in the community. She always put others before herself, even people she did not know, that`s how she lived her life, nothing was ever too much trouble for her.

“Mum’s ability to help and care for others extended beyond family and friends. She was a frequent traveller on the local buses and would talk to everyone who would listen, no one in her eyes was a stranger, she would listen to other people’s troubles and engage with them”.

They have also thanked the doctors and nurses at Stoke hospital who looked after her.

The family have asked for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire council tenants on Universal Credit owe more than three times as much in unpaid rent as those still on old benefits.

Call for artists to create ‘inspirational artwork’ for Flint Foreshore

Cheshire Police appeal after reports of six men fighting on the M53

Battles over: Beacons lit across Flintshire in memory of those who were lost in World War One

Images from around Flintshire on Armistice Day

Witness appeal following fire in Shotton

Flintshire pupil’s poem about the horror of WWI to be read at National Service of Thanksgiving in Cardiff

Police launch investigation after “unidentified liquid” dropped in Deeside supermarket shoplifting incident

Flintshire Golf club’s plans to introduce more caravans approved

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn