Family of Saltney youngster seriously injured in a ‘fail to stop’ collision thank public for support

The youngster remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A statement from Alfie’s family says:

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and well wishes at this difficult time. We are overwhelmed with the love and kindness that has been shown to Alfie.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to all the emergency services who responded to the incident and to the staff at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool who continue to provide the best care for Alfie.”

23-year-old Keegan Doyle of Warren Drive in Broughton was arrested and charged with various driving offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will next appear before Mold Magistrates on February 8.

A 27-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been charged with obstruct/resist a constable in the execution of duty and has been bailed to appear before Mold Magistrates on February 18.

Sergeant Darren Newby of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Although charges have been brought, officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

“We’d like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far, however we continue to appeal to anybody who may have information and who are yet to come forward to make contact with us as soon as possible quoting reference number X002696.”

A fundraising page set up to help the family of Alfie has reached over £7000, the ‘Go Fund Me’ page states: “We don’t know how long it will take for him (Alfie) to recover fully and his Mum, Dad and brother have a long road ahead, hence the fundraising to ease monetary worries for them if nothing else.”