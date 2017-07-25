Family issue tribute to Wirral man who died in A55 crash at Dobshill last week

The man who died following in a collision on the A55 at Dobshill has been named as Vincent Thomas John Norbury 83-years-old and came from the Wirral area.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Dobshill just after 10pm on Tuesday July 18.

Mr Norbury suffered fatal injuries a 76-year-old woman received serious injuries and is still in hospital.

Mr Norbury’s family have issued a heartfelt tribute to him:

Vincent Thomas John Norbury, aged 83, sadly died on the 18th July 2017. He was the beloved and devoted husband for 57 years of devastated wife Rosemarie and a much loved Dad to Karen, Anthony, Michael and Louise. He was a Grandad to 12 Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren. Survived by older brothers Frank and George who are deeply saddened by their loss, and nephews and cousins who will all miss him greatly. Sleep peacefully Dad, and don’t worry we will look after Mum. You will be forever in our thoughts and prayers. We know we will never walk alone as a part of you will always be with us. Your loving family.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the two-vehicle collision which happened shortly before 10:12pm on Tuesday, 18th July on the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Dobshill involving a blue coloured Vauxhall Corsa and a grey coloured Rover ZT.

Mr Norbury was a passenger in the Vauxhall Corsa and the 76-year-old female driver currently remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Vauxhall Corsa immediately prior to the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V108182.