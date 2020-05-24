Fallen tree blocks busy Greenway cycle route at Saughall

Strong winds which have seen force 8 gales in parts of Flintshire over the past couple of days have brought down a tree blocking a busy cycle route.

It’s understood the tree fell onto the Chester Millennium Greenway path near Saughall on Friday evening blocking the route for cyclists and walkers.

Adrian sent us the picture above and said: “Abortive ride. Greenway blocked near Sealand church.”

The greenway route runs between Chester and Deeside and is part of the National Cycle Network maintained by cycling and walking charity Sustrans.

Strong winds have been hitting Flintshire since Friday with gusts of up to 61mph were recorded at the Hawarden weather station.