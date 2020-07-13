Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jul 2020

Updated: Mon 13th Jul

Face coverings set to become mandatory on public transport in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A three layer face covering on public transport and in taxis will become mandatory in Wales, it has been confirmed.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that the measures will come into place from July 27th.

Although face coverings have been required on Arriva Buses across Wales, up until now they have not been mandatory on wider public transport and in taxis.

Previously advice been that three layer masks are “recommended” in certain situations where social distancing is not possible, despite calls from some to make wearing face coverings a requirement.


Last week Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “looking forward to updated advice’ on mandatory use of face coverings in public places”.

Speaking at today’s daily briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “As more people return to work and the economy reopens there will be times when not always possible to maintain 2m on public transport.

“Often people can be spending periods of time travelling without option of leaving the vehicle.

“It will become mandatory in Wales to wear a three layer face covering while travelling on public transport and that includes taxis.

“This will come into effect from July 27th.”

He added that he is not mandating the use of face coverings in other public places – however this advice may change is cases of coronavirus increase again.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Police deal with over 40 people after officers given enhanced stop and search powers in Shotton over the weekend

News

North Wales recruitment firm hosts free webinar to help business leaders succeed in the ‘new normal’

News

Hairdressers, barbers and outdoor hospitality reopens today

News

NEWSAR team called to Wepre Park on Sunday after teen suffer leg injury

News

Car Parks full at Loggerheads and Moel Famau as visitors take advantage of eased lockdown measures

News

Deeside gym boss: “absolutely ludicrous” Wales is operating different lockdown rules, as gyms in England given date to reopen

News

Welsh Government hold discussions over Land Transaction Tax ‘options’ in light of Stamp Duty changes in England

News

Stalking victims reminded help is always available as lockdown eases

News

Popular business programme will be free to north east Wales firms for 12 months

News





Read 571,028 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn