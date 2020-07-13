Face coverings set to become mandatory on public transport in Wales

A three layer face covering on public transport and in taxis will become mandatory in Wales, it has been confirmed.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that the measures will come into place from July 27th.

Although face coverings have been required on Arriva Buses across Wales, up until now they have not been mandatory on wider public transport and in taxis.

Previously advice been that three layer masks are “recommended” in certain situations where social distancing is not possible, despite calls from some to make wearing face coverings a requirement.





Last week Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “looking forward to updated advice’ on mandatory use of face coverings in public places”.

Speaking at today’s daily briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “As more people return to work and the economy reopens there will be times when not always possible to maintain 2m on public transport.

“Often people can be spending periods of time travelling without option of leaving the vehicle.

“It will become mandatory in Wales to wear a three layer face covering while travelling on public transport and that includes taxis.

“This will come into effect from July 27th.”

He added that he is not mandating the use of face coverings in other public places – however this advice may change is cases of coronavirus increase again.