Extra traffic on M56 this coming weekend as 60,000 Creamfields goers descend on Daresbury

Thousands of dance music fans will head to Cheshire this week for one of the UK’s biggest dance festivals – Creamfields.

The festival runs from 23rd to 26th August – it’s the 13th year that the event has been held in Cheshire.

Anyone thinking of driving to the festival is advised to plan their journey and leave plenty of time to get into the site on the Daresbury Estate near Runcorn, just off junction 11 of the M56.

Extra police and Highways England traffic officers will be deployed around junction 11 of the M56 at Daresbury to deter festival goers from walking on the motorway – an issue in previous festivals particularly at the end of the event.

Traffic, congestion and planning your journey

Follow the designated routes to get to the event. Road closures will be in place

Do not rely on your satellite navigation system. Follow traffic signs to get to the site

Festival goers travelling on the M56 are advised to exit at junction 11 or 12. Motorway signage will tell you which junction to use on the day.

Festival goers travelling on the M62 should exit at junction 7 and follow the traffic signs to get to site

Stick to the speed restrictions. There will be pedestrians in the area.

Parking at the event

Remember to use the main car parks available to ticket holders at the site

Only use designated drop off/collection zones

Do not park on the street- your vehicle will be removed

The opening times for the car parks on site open at midday on Thursday/Friday/Sunday and 10am on Saturday

The car park closes at 9pm Thursday – Sunday and 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday

Road closure information

There will be a number of full/partial road closures leading up to and during the event, these are;

Daresbury Lane – up to the boundary with Halton (except for access to Creamfields car parking facilities)

Chester Road will be closed at the junction with the Daresbury bypass A56 (Newton Lane end)

Hobb Lane – From its junction with the A56 Chester Road, for 30 metres

Holly Hedge Lane – From its junction with the A56 Chester Road, for 30 metres

Old Chester Road – Between the A56 Chester Road and Walton Lea Road

Park Lane – Between the A56 Chester Road and Warrington Road

Underbridge Lane

Warrington Road – Between Park Lane and Daresbury Lane

Security will be tight at the ticket only event and festival goers must be over 18 – Cheshire Police has issued this advice to those attending.

Drug use will not be tolerated and positive action will be taken by police

Place any drugs or weapons in the bins provided at the entrance

Drugs dogs will be used and searches will take place

Anyone found with drugs, having not placed them into the bins at the entrance, will be dealt with by police.

There are a lot of controlled drugs that are designed to look like one thing but are in fact something completely different. If you are planning to use controlled drugs ensure you manage your dosage. Tell your friends if you are taking any controlled drugs. Look after any of your group who have taken controlled drugs / alcohol

If you feel unwell or unusual then seek immediate help.

Alcohol

The Challenge 21 scheme will be in operation on site. Festival goers can expect to be asked for photographic proof of age

will be in operation on site. Festival goers can expect to be asked for photographic proof of age Drink in moderation to ensure you remain alert and aware of your surroundings

to ensure you remain alert and aware of your surroundings Don’t drink or use drugs and drive. You will be prosecuted

Make sure you have a designated driver arranged before the event who will stick to soft drinks

Remember to drink plenty of water, especially if the weather is hot.

Picture: creamfields.com

