Extra £22.7m to help adult social care sector maintain vital services in “what continues to be challenging circumstances”

An extra £22.7m to help adult social care providers meet the additional costs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has been announced.

The money is in addition to the £40m Welsh Government made available to local authorities in April to assist the adult social care sector.

Health and Social Services Minister Vaughan Gething said the funding “will ensure adult social care providers can maintain their vital care in what continues to be challenging circumstances.”

Care homes, which have already been seriously affected by the pandemic, are now also facing financial challenges through loss of income as a result of increased vacancies in their homes due to the need to restrict new admissions to contain the virus.





Health and Social Services Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Social care plays a vital role in supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and has been on the front line in our effort across public services to meet the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“The initial payment of £40m helped the sector meet the rising costs incurred during the pandemic in areas such as staffing, increased infection control, higher food prices and greater use of ICT to keep families in touch with their loved ones where they were no longer able to meet.

“This further funding will ensure adult social care providers can maintain their vital care in what continues to be challenging circumstances.”

He added: “The social care workforce is on the front line of this huge effort to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and we are committed to supporting every single person do their job.

“Every one of us in Wales owes them a debt of gratitude. I want to personally thank our social care workforce for their fantastic efforts in protecting the public.”

The funding will be made available immediately and continue until the end of September after which the situation will be reviewed again.