Excitement is building for the first literary festival of the year at Gladstone’s Library!

Gladstone’s Library, Hawarden is set to welcome a number of exciting authors, including Flintshire based writer Miranda Kaufman, to Hearth festival this Saturday Feb 1.

The festival which is based in the cosy Gladstone’s room offers keen writers the opportunity to pick up hints and tips and ask questions of published authors about their experiences.

It also encourages anyone interested in the world of books to find out more about the writing and publishing process from expert authors.

The festival kicks off with a fascinating talk from former environmental correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, Louise Gray who will be taking a witty and intelligent look at one of the largest issues of our time, eating meat ethically.

Flintshire based author Miranda Kaufman will be taking part in an afternoon panel alongside author Kate Morrison and Waterstone’s prizewinning Young Adult writer Patrice Lawrence which will explore the untold stories of black British citizens living in Tudor times.

Patrice Lawrence will be talking about her new novel for young adults, ‘Rose Interrupted’ which was nominated for the prestigious Carnegie Award.

Later in the day, there will be a fun afternoon of poetry with Welsh poet Jonathan Edwards who will be reading from his entertaining second collection, Gen which celebrates natural environments.

A range of ticket options are available including full and half day tickets and also tickets for the individual talks.

To book please visit www.gladstoneslibrary.org/events/events-courses-list/hearth-2020, call 01244 532350 or email enquiries@gladlib.org. Accommodation is available for this festival but is extremely limited.