Ewloe Primary schoolchildren win Deeside housebuilders Christmas card competition

A group of schoolchildren from Penarlag County Primary School in Ewloe are among the lucky winners in a festive competition to design a Christmas card for one of the region’s leading homebuilders.

The competition was held by Anwyl Homes who invited children from across North Wales and the North West to draw a seasonal scene for the chance to have it made up into the official company Christmas greeting.

Callum Allonby (Y6), Matthew Redman (Y5), Olivia Bowley (Y4) and Isla Phillips (Y3) impressed the judges with their entries and were selected as one of a small group of 17 lucky winners who will see their designs montaged and emailed to Anwyl’s many contacts across the region.

In return for their efforts, the children received some fantastic Christmas goodies and Anwyl Homes framed their entries so that they can proudly be displayed at home.

Marketing manager at Anwyl Homes, Claire Anwyl, helped judge the entries.

She said: “Christmas is a magical time, especially for children, and we wanted to invite youngsters from across the many regions in which we are building new homes to showcase their skills on our Christmas card.

“We were really impressed with the quality and standard of entries which made judging very difficult, but the drawings by Callum, Matthew, Olivia and Isla stood out for their individual artistic interpretation of the annual festive celebrations.”

The children were presented with their prizes by Ken Collins from Anwyl Homes during a special assembly at school.