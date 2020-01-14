Everton 2020/21 Season Ticket renewal window now open

Everton Season Ticket Members can guarantee their seat at Goodison Park for the 2020/21 campaign when the Club’s Season Ticket renewals window opens at 8am on Tuesday 14 January.

Season Ticket Members also have until Friday 31 January to take advantage of the Club’s 12-month Direct Debit payment plan. Ten and 11-month Direct Debit options are also available, or supporters can choose to renew their Season Ticket by paying in full via cash, cheque, debit or credit card.

Any supporter who takes up a Direct Debit payment plan for 2020/21 will also have the option of auto-renewing for the 2021/22 season, ensuring they keep their Goodison seat at a time when demand for tickets is at an all-time high.

For the past three seasons, the Club has reached its Season Ticket cap and sold out all 19 Premier League home games, while the number of fans registering for the Waiting List continues to grow.

Fans registered for Everton’s official rewards programme, Rewards4Football, prior to renewing their Season Ticket will receive points which can be redeemed to save money on future Club purchases including tickets, Goodison Tours, Official Membership and future Season Tickets.

Rewards4Football enables supporters to collect points when they make purchases with or engage with Everton, as well as on their everyday spending with more than 4,000 other Rewards4Football partners. Fans can sign up for free at evertonfc.com/rewards. For full terms and conditions visit evertonfc.com/rewards/TsCs

In December, the Club revealed a price freeze on all Season Tickets for 2020/21 –marking the fifth consecutive year prices for ALL Season Tickets have remained unchanged at Everton.

This pricing policy further underlines the Club’s ongoing commitment to its fans and means that, for the 2020/21 campaign, Season Tickets cost £95 for ALL Under-11s, £149 for ALL fans aged 11 to 18 and £299 for ALL fans aged 18 to 21 or 65 and above. For young adults aged 22 to 24, prices are just £380 – and from £420 for all other adults.

These prices equate to just £5 per game for Under-11s, less than £8 per game for 11-to-18-year-olds and less than £16 per game for 18-to-21-year-olds and fans aged 65 or above. In the adult categories, prices are just £20 per game for 22 to 24-year-olds and from less than £23 for all other adults.

Richard Kenyon, Director of Marketing, Communications and Community at Everton Football Club, said: “Our Direct Debit and auto-renewal schemes were introduced to help make Season Ticket renewals easier for fans and to help with affordability as payments can now be spread across a 12-month period. This has proven very popular, with around a third of Season Ticket Members taking up the option.

“As well as spreading the payments and knowing they will automatically be guaranteed a place at Goodison Park for the following season, fans are also ‘locking-in’ their chosen seat which we know is important to many Evertonians.”

Season Ticket Members will continue to have access to a wide range of additional benefits, including:

10% discount on Club merchandise

Invitations to exclusive events

Free access to Under-23 and Women’s fixtures.

Selected live match streams

Exclusive online content

10% discount on Everton Soccer Schools (children aged 4-14yrs)

Automatic membership to the Fans’ Panel

Exclusive prize draws

20% discount on Stadium Tours

AutoCup scheme – offers the chance to secure your seat(s) to all home domestic cup games, removing the need to purchase tickets for each round of both cup competitions.

Those who do not renew before the final deadline of midnight on Thursday 2 April will lose their seat and miss out on watching the Blues at all 19 Premier League home matches next season.

After the deadline has passed and once seat transfer requests have been processed all non-renewed Season Ticket seats will be made available for those on the Season Ticket Waiting List.

Visit: evertonfc.com/onwards for more information on Everton Season Ticket Renewals

How to renew:

You can pay for your Season Ticket online by logging into your account from Tuesday 14 January when the renewal window opens.

Alternatively, you can renew your Season Ticket by calling the Fan Centre on 0151 556 1878 or by visiting the Box Office at Goodison Park. You can also renew your Season Ticket at Everton Two, Liverpool One.

Key dates for Everton 2020/21 Season Ticket renewals: