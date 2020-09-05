Environmental charity announces new ‘Autumn Clean Cymru’ campaign

An environmental charity has announced a new campaign set to take place between 11-27 September.

The campaign is called ‘Autumn Clean Cymru’ and encourages the people of Wales to organise private clean-ups for households in their local area whilst pledging to do their own individual clean-up.

The campaign organiser, Keep Wales Tidy, is an environmental charity that aims to protect the environment “for now and for the future.”

Their 'Spring Clean Cymru' campaign was cancelled in March due to the lockdown brought upon by COVID-19, but they are now excited to once again promote the protection of the environment.





They say this campaign will be “different” from usual clean-ups.

To make sure people stay safe and well, they are “encouraging individuals and households to clean-up the streets, parks or beaches on their doorstep.”

Due to this new way of doing the campaign, individually, Keep Wales Tidy may not be able to supply rubbish bags, litter pickers and other kit in the usual way.

This campaign is part of Keep Wales Tidy’s ‘Great British September Clean’, which will be happening across the entirety of the UK at the same time.

Keep Wales Tidy said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support for our work over the past few months.

“It seems that, more than ever, people are recognising just how important a clean and safe environment is to their health and well-being.

“There’s also been a real sense of frustration at the increase in litter since restrictions have eased.

“Autumn Clean Cymru is a chance for us all to take a stand and declare that litter is not acceptable.”

Ways to get involved are:

Organise a private clean-up for your household in your local area Pledge to do your own individual clean-up.

They say whether walking the dog for five minutes or even five hours, “every individual action can make a difference.”

Sign up for Autumn Clean Cymru here: www.keepwalestidy.cymru/forms/sign-up-for-autumn-clean-cymru

By Jordan Adams