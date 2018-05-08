Environment minister sets out plans for Wales to become first ‘Refill Nation’

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn has announced plans which she hopes will see Wales take the lead and become the world’s first ‘refill nation.’

As part of a series of measures the Delyn AM announced today – work will get underway to improve access to drinking water in public places across Wales.

City to Sea, a group campaigning against single-use plastics – will work with the Welsh Government on developing the refill campaign for Wales.

The government also wants to work with other parts of the UK on a deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks containers.

Further feasibility studies will be undertaken to ensure a UK DRS delivers optimum benefits for Wales, as well as gaining a greater understanding of the types and sources of litter in Wales.