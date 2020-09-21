England set for 11am live tv coronavirus briefing – Health Minister says contents “has not been shared with me”

UK government’s top medical advisers will outline how serious they think the risk is from the recent rise in coronavirus cases during a live tv address this morning.

Wales’ health minister has said the contents of the briefing “has not been shared with me.”

England’s Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and will make the televised address at 11 am alongside the UK govt’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, they will say the coronavirus trend is “heading in the wrong direction” and “a critical point has been reached”.

Prof Whitty is expected to warn: “We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period.”





They will set out the latest data on cases in the UK, as well as other countries experiencing a second wave of the virus.

It’s reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce new measures in England on Tuesday.

Wales’ health minister Vaughan Gething will hold a pre-scheduled media briefing this afternoon.

Asked how significant Professor Whitty’s live address to the UK will be and if his message the same.

Mr Gething told BBC Wales’ Claire Summers Prof Whitty’s message “hasn’t been shared with me, again, I think that reinforces the fact that it would be much better if the four governments had a more detailed and regular conversation.”

“The point about messaging over the situation we face and the fact that there are increasing cases in every part of the UK, in every nation of the UK, that’s a real point of concern.”

We know that even if younger adults make up most of the (current) cases, the infection won’t stay within younger adults because they don’t exclusively mix with each other.

I know there’s some sort of suggestion that we shouldn’t worry about it too much about it because younger adults are less likely to come from harm (from the virus).

The first point is there will be some young adults that do come to harm and the second point is that they don’t be the live their lives in isolation, many young adults live with parents who are significantly older and have contact with older people.”

“You’re seeing already not just within the UK but in other parts of Europe, the infection move from young adults to middle-aged and older adults as well, so the risk profile changes.

The difference now compared to February is we have much more information, we can understand what’s happening at an earlier point.

We are also in a different period in the year, going into the autumn and winter, where the nights are shortening as opposed to going into the spring is very different, we can expect to spend more time indoors over the coming months with all the risks that provides.”

Asked if Wales could see more restrictions coming soon, the health minister said: “Every day we to have to consider the picture across Wales comparing where we start this week and where we started last week and the week before.”

“You can definitely see that there is an increasing tide of confirmed cases, that’s despite some of the challenges we have we’re getting test results back from Lighthouse labs.

We know it is spreading in different parts of the country but the intensity is particularly in the south-east part of Wales.”

“We’ll have to make more choices this morning, we’ll have more figures available.

I’ll take all the advice and then make any decision along with the First Minister, but it’s entirely possible that more restrictions could happen this week.”

Asked if there was the possibility of a national lockdown in Wales, Mr Gething said: I don’t think that decision is imminent today but it’s always possible.

We have to make choices, each and every day about whether local restrictions are required.

If we get to the point we have a significant group of local restrictions we neem to think about whether a regional approach is needed or take a national one.”