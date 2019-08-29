Engineers working overnight to fix burst water main which flooded a road in Broughton

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out on Wednesday afternoon to pump water away from the houses in Broughton.

Firefighters were alerted shortly after 4.15pm to reports of external flooding in Wynnstay Road following a burst water main.

Crews from Deeside and Wrexham were sent to help “alleviate” a large amount of surface water from the gardens and driveways on the road.

Sam Warrenger told Deeside.com, the flooding happened after a “27 inch water main burst under Broughton Primary school field” this afternoon (Wednesday) and into properties on Wynnstay Road.

[Picture: Sam Warrenger]

Darren Powell sent us the picture below of Broughton Hall Road which was closed due to flooding under the low bridge.

Engineers have been working overnight on fix the burst main which isn’t, according to Welsh Water affecting drinking water supplies locally.

An area of Broughton Primary school field has been fenced off, pumps and a digger have been brought in to assist with the repair work.

[Picture: Marie Brooks/Broughton Life Facebook]

In a statement posted late last night on its website, Welsh Water said:

“We are dealing with a burst on the water network in the Broughton area and have a team on site working as quickly as they can to deal with the situation.

The burst is not affecting water supplies to customers however as the burst is on a large pipe there is a lot of water in the area of the burst.

The fire service is currently on site helping to alleviate the water and we are working with them to ensure that the matter is resolved as soon as possible. Our team are on site carrying out the repair.”