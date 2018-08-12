Engineers dispatched to fix power outage at North Wales Police control room

North Wales Police have suffered a power outage at one of their sites in St Asaph, believed to be the building that houses the control rooms, and they are asking the public to assist them by only contacting them regarding emergency calls and avoid contacting the police for non-urgent calls during this time.

Paul Joyce, Superintendent of Operational Support Services said “We prepare for this type of event and our business continuity plans have been activated in order to continue to operate effectively and keep disruption to a minimum.

Engineers have been instructed and are on route to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

Today’s outage follows a period of ‘exceptional’ demand last night where the public were advised only to call when necessary.