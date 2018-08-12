independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Engineers dispatched to fix power outage at North Wales Police control room

Published: Sunday, Aug 12th, 2018
Share:

North Wales Police have suffered a power outage at one of their sites in St Asaph, believed to be the building that houses the control rooms, and they are asking the public to assist them by only contacting them regarding emergency calls and avoid contacting the police for non-urgent calls during this time.

Paul Joyce, Superintendent of Operational Support Services said “We prepare for this type of event and our business continuity plans have been activated in order to continue to operate effectively and keep disruption to a minimum.

Engineers have been instructed and are on route to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

Today’s outage follows a period of ‘exceptional’ demand last night where the public were advised only to call when necessary.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Road closures in place today ahead of Tom Jones concert at the Racecourse

Police have ‘identified a suspect’ wanted in connection with Mold Silent Soldier vandalism

Flintshire Bridge reopens following earlier collision

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died following a collision in Flint

A55 – lane closed after multi-vehicle accident

The search is on for Wales’ most outstanding small businesses 

Some roadworks over the next couple of days which may impact your journey

Plans for new Deeside BioGas site given go ahead.

A55 westbound between The Warren and Hawarden closed from 8pm tonight for resurfacing work

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn