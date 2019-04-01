Employees from Anwyl Homes took part in the Chester 10K raising money for two children’s charities

Flintshire-based housebuilder Anwyl Homes has raised almost £5,000 for two children’s charities. Swapping their site boots for trainers, a group of employees from Anwyl took part in the Chester 10K in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Ty Gobaith/Hope House Children’s Hospice.

So far, Anwyl has raised £4,912.50, with donations continuing to come in.

Alder Hey is particularly close to the housebuilder’s heart as Logan McDermott, the six year old son of Kathryn McDermott who works for Anwyl Homes in the customer care team, was born with Apert Syndrome, a rare condition that affects 1 in 200,000 births.

Logan, who lives at Park Aberkinsey, an Anwyl development in Rhyl, was thrilled to receive a race medal as a keep sake from Anwyl’s Construction Director Iain Murray.

Mathew Anwyl, who also took part in the race, comments: “Alder Hey is a pioneering children’s hospital so we are delighted to have raised some much needed money for them. For many years we have raised money for Hope House and will continue to do so, supporting the excellent work they do with local families.

“It is incredible that a group of employees took part in the Chester 10K; it was a real team effort and I am very proud of each of the Anwyl runners. They trained hard and performed well, and to raise £4,912 for two charities is a great achievement.”

Elinor Freestone, Corporate Account Manager for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, said: Alder Hey Children’s Hospital cares for over 275,000 children, young people and their families every year, treating everything from common illnesses to highly complex and specialist conditions. We would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff that have taken part and raised money for us.

“It’s thanks to organisations like Anwyl Homes that we can continue to fund activities and projects that enhance and improve the experience of our patients and their families.”

Eluned M Yaxley, from Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith, comments: “We are so grateful to Anwyl Homes for their generous donation and want to thank the individuals who took part in the Chester 10K for giving up so much of their time to train and compete in the event itself.

“Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith cost £6.5m annually so financial help from local companies and the community is vital, with all funds used to help families suffering as they face the most devasting loss in their lives.”