Emergency services River Dee in missing person search

Update: Rescue 936, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has returned to base.

It landed on Central Park in Connah’s Quay just before 9am where police and Coastguard officers had secured a landing area. A search of the river, which is currently at low tide, has resumed nearer to Flint and Greenfield.

Video – Stuart McNally

The Caernarfon based Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 936 has been brought this morning to assist Coastguard officers on the ground who are searching the River Dee in Deeside.

The Flint lifeboat was also called out as emergency services responded to an, as yet unknown incident at the river at 2.40am today.

A police helicopter was also spotted over the River Dee between Queensferry and Connah Quay at 5.32am.

Search and rescue helicopter track taken between 8.30am and 8.50am.

More to follow.