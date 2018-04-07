Emergency services called out to reports of a vehicle in the River Dee

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard were called out this afternoon to assist North Wales Police search the Blue bridge area of Queensferry, following reports of a possible vehicle in the water with an occupant. Once on scene a thorough search was carried out by the Coastguard Rescue Team, Police and a Police helicopter. Flint Lifeboat was from Connah’s Quay and searched to the Airbus loading facility. “Nothing found by any search assets, with this result all units were stood down and returned to stations.” A Coastguard spokesperson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: There are reports of a large number of Police and Coastguard officers near the Blue Bridge in Queensferry.

A police helicopter has been seen above the bridge and along the River Dee up to Hawarden Bridge though it appears to have now left the area.

Launched from Flint, Flintshire about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/8aE40KKdtd — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) April 7, 2018

The RNLI Flint Lifeboat has also been called out, according to their website they were paged at 17.41.

Martin told us “Police helicopter and RNLI and police all over the blue bridge”

He also sent the picture below.

More details as and when