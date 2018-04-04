All lanes back open on M53 following earlier collision

UPDATE: 15:00

All lanes have reopened following the earlier collision though some delays may still remain.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the sent one fire engine from Chester and one fire engine from Ellesmere Port.

“Shortly before 1pm firefighters from Ellesmere Port and Chester were mobilised to a road traffic collision on the M53 northbound near junction 11 at Ellesmere Port.

On arrival crews found that there were two separate collisions which involved five vehicles.

There were a number of casualties who were given first aid by fire crews at the scene.

Firefighters also assisted with traffic management and made all of the vehicles safe.

The team were in attendance for approximately 90 minutes.”

UPDATE 14:20

2 lanes (of 3) remain closed on the #M53 northbound within J11 following a multi-vehicle collision. All emergency services remain on scene, and recovery is now en-route. There are delays of 20 minutes on approach. pic.twitter.com/yuFirWRFIN — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) April 4, 2018

Drivers using the the M53 around Junction 11 – the exit for the M56, have been told to expect delays as emergency service deal with a collision involving up to six cars.

The rain has been horrendous . Visibility down dramatically due to spray yet people hurtling past us — jo ferrari (@VenetiaJo) April 4, 2018

Highways England say; “a multiple vehicle collision – Lanes 2 of (3) currently currently closed – Delays are starting to build so “allow extra time for your journey today”

The latest travel report for the area states three fire engines are on the scene; “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, around six cars involved on M53 Northbound at J11 M56. Lane one (Of two) is closed. Three fire engines are also at scene dealing..”

Police say they believe there are two separate collisions close to each other, in a post on twitter they said;

‘RTC M53 J9 to J10 NB #MS31 @CPTaskforce on scene – Believed 2 separate RTC at the same location – We are with @HighwaysNWEST dealing.’