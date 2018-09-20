Emergency services called to late night ‘incident’ in the River Dee near Queensferry

Emergency services including police, a volunteer coastguard rescue team and the RNLI Flint lifeboat were called to an incident in the River Dee at Queensferry on Wednesday evening.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted circling the river from around the Riverside Park to Welsh Road at around 10.45pm.

The helicopter was up over the area for around 30 minutes before returning back Hawarden airport, residents living close by reported seeing a number of police and ‘blue lighted’ vehicles in the area at the time.

The Flint lifeboat was launched at 10.38pm according to the RNLI website.

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed as yet but a spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Flint OIC (Officer In Charge) formulated a plan and also requested Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team to start proceeding to our location to assist. After approx 1.5 hours, all units stood down as the incident came to a safe conclusion.”

