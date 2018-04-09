independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Emergency services called out following reports of a person stuck on sandbank in the River Dee at Saltney

Published: Monday, Apr 9th, 2018
Rescue services were called out this afternoon to reports that a man and his dog were stranded on a sandbank in the River Dee in Saltney.

The Flint based volunteer Coastguard rescue team were tasked to the incident just after 4.30pm near to Brymau industrial estate, a rescue team from Wirral Coastguard were also called out.

Prior to the Coastguard teams arriving on scene Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service had successfully rescued the man and dog from the water.

He was placed into the care of North West Ambulance Service, it’s believed he was suffering from hypothermia.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said;

“Both proceeded to the scene to liaise with other Category 1 Emergency Responders. While Wirral CRT stood down and returned to their Station with thanks. Flint ILB (Lifeboat) was also tasked but was not required to launch.”

 

