Picture @Qasilver1

Emergency services have been attending what looks to be a single vehicle collision which happened on Clwyd Street in Shotton at around 5.30pm

Two crews from Deeside Fire Station, police and the ambulance service attended the scene of the crash

A car appears to have flipped on its side landing on the pavement close to the junction with Chevrons Road.

Police closed the road, unconfirmed reports say the fire service freed a person from the car.

More as and when we get it.