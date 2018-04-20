Two seriously injured as emergency services attend ‘serious incident’ on Sealand Road in Chester

Further Update: Officers remain at the scene of an incident in Chester. Sealand Road has now reopened to traffic.

Update: Cheshire Police say two people have suffered serious injuries in a ‘serious assualt’ on Sealand Road this morning. The air ambulance helicopter has taken one person to Liverpool, whereas another is being treated locally in the Countess. Police were called at 8:44am this morning.

Police say the incident is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Sealand Road route in and out of Chester due to a ‘serious incident’ this morning.

Chester Police have said: “We’re currently responding to a serious incident on Sealand Road in Chester. A partial road closure is in place to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

“Please avoid the area if you can.”

Rhoobar tweeted the above image showing multiple police cars nearby, with another eye witness telling us there are several extra emergency vehicles now on scene.

One air ambulance has attended, with a second in the air nearby.

5 police cars and 3x ambulances – Sealand Road pic.twitter.com/qFXgpnzbRJ — Roobar 🙅🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ (@Rhoobar) April 20, 2018

Police cars, helicopters, blocked roads, blood at the scene –

Something heavy gone down on Sealand Rd @ShitChester — Curtis Freeman (@Cfree_man) April 20, 2018

Forensics there now. I live a couple doors down but I’m in work — Adam (@AdamFutcher) April 20, 2018

