Posted: Wed 2nd Dec 2020

Updated: Wed 2nd Dec

Emergency lane closure causing long delays on A494 around Alltami and New Brighton

Long delays have been reported on the A494 around Alltami and New Brighton.

There’s queueing traffic both ways from A5119 – New Brighton roundabout – to Pinfold Lane.

The delays are due to roadworks and an emergency lane closure.

Delays are expected for last for most of the day Traffic Wales has said.




