Emergency lane closure causing long delays on A494 around Alltami and New Brighton
Long delays have been reported on the A494 around Alltami and New Brighton.
There’s queueing traffic both ways from A5119 – New Brighton roundabout – to Pinfold Lane.
The delays are due to roadworks and an emergency lane closure.
Delays are expected for last for most of the day Traffic Wales has said.
#A494 Alltami traffic lights to Pinfold Lane – Emergency lane closure in place for roadworks until further notice.
Queuing traffic in the area.
Expect delays throughout the day.
Thank you for your patience.
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) December 2, 2020
