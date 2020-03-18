Plastic straws and polystyrene food trays set to be banned in Wales

Plastic straws, cutlery and polystyrene food and drink containers are to be banned in Wales.

This move is part of a wider, integrated approach to address the problems created by excess plastic and litter in communities.

A consultation on the proposals will take place in the coming months; with restrictions due to come into force in the first half of 2021.

The single use plastics include:

-straws;

-stirrers;

-cotton buds;

-balloon sticks;

-plates & cutlery;

-food and drinks containers made of expanded polystyrene and;

-products made from oxo-degradable plastic; such as certain types of carrier bags.

In a 2019 Welsh Government study, a large proportion of litter collected was made up of plastic items.”

The government says, “plastic pollution effects every environment in Wales, particularly Wales’ beaches and coasts which can cause harm to marine life.

The aim of the new measures is to prevent litter from occurring in the first place and minimising the amount of waste transported to landfill sites.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said:

“The single use plastics we want to ban are hard to recycle and often found on the beaches and seas around our coast, blighting our beautiful country and harming our natural and marine environments.

“It is vital we don’t throw away our future – which is why we believe taking this direct action will have a significant impact on changing people’s behaviour and make them think about their waste when “on-the-go”.

“The measures I am announcing today are part of a range of potential solutions to the plastic problem. I am committed to working with stakeholders to understand the impact of this proposal, particularly on any citizens who may be reliant on some of the items we have included, to make sure we get it right.

We’ll be launching a consultation on the proposals soon, and I want to encourage the people of Wales to share their views with us.”

Following today’s announcement, a major new “behaviour change campaign” will launch next week to reinforce how recycling has become the norm and how the public can help Wales become the world’s top recycling nation.