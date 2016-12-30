Elfed High School headteacher awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours list

A Flintshire secondary school headteacher, who has been working in Buckley since 2006, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Mrs Rosemary Jones, headteacher of Ysgol Elfed High School, has been recognised for her contribution to education. She has led the school’s team of teachers and support staff to develop an Outstanding Learning Community, where achievement and wellbeing are priorities. Standards at the school were judged to be ‘Excellent’ by Estyn in 2015 and in 2016 the school won the Wales Quality Award.

Rosemary has twenty years of experience of school leadership. She started her teaching career in the 1970s in London. After moving to Dyffryn Clwyd in 1984, she has worked at Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ysgol Glan Clwyd and over the last ten years as headteacher of Elfed High School.

Rosemary Jones said:

“I was surprised and delighted to have been put forward for this honour, which reflects the contribution of the Elfed High School team in providing excellent learning opportunities for the young people of Buckley and beyond. I feel privileged to work with young people, their families and educational professionals across Wales and look forward to contributing to the further development of education in the country.”

BEM

Joan Aird, Secretary, Hawarden, Ewloe and Mancot Branch, Royal British Legion has received a British Empire Medal for voluntary service to the community in Flintshire.