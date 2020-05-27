Electric scooters stolen from house in Saltney

Police have appealed to the public for information following the theft of two electric scooters stolen from an house in Saltney on Tuesday.

South Flintshire Police have said the two electric ‘Crane’ scooters were taken sometime between between 9.40am and 12.30pm yesterday from an address on Saltney Ferry Road.

One of the scooters has red tape on handlebars the other had mudflap missing. police said.

Any information regarding the stolen scooters can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 200000303457

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.