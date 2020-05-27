Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th May 2020

Electric scooters stolen from house in Saltney

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have appealed to the public for information following the theft of two electric scooters stolen from an house in Saltney on Tuesday.

South Flintshire Police have said the two electric ‘Crane’ scooters were taken sometime between between 9.40am and 12.30pm yesterday from an address on Saltney Ferry Road.

One of the scooters has red tape on handlebars the other had mudflap missing. police said.

Any information regarding the stolen scooters can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 200000303457

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Police appeal after a man indecently exposes himself in Connah’s Quay

News

Ambulance crews dealing with ‘growing number’ of patients turning aggressive when asked to wear face masks

News

Deeside 6 student balancing college assignments with her role as a key worker during the Coronavirus pandemic

News

Rhyl Air Show called off due to coronavirus pandemic and requirement for social distancing

News

Health Minister ‘content’ with testing capacity – with just 3,000 tests a day being carried out in Wales

News

Flintshire MP says UK needs ‘formidable intellect’ of Dominic Cummings to get through coronavirus crisis

News

Read 629,519 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn