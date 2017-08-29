Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being hit by a caravan in Buckley

File Image.

An elderly man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was in collision with a caravan in Buckley.

Emergency services including two fire engines, paramedics and police were called to the incident on Mount Pleasant Road at around 12.35pm on Monday.

On the Deeside.com Facebook Racheal said; “Serious accident in Mount Pleasant Road, the road is closed with all emergency services dealing with a collision.”

A Wales Air Ambulance was spotted landing on open ground at 1.10pm, it took off around 50 minutes later with the seriously injured man on board, he was flown Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said;

“We were called at about 12.35pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 28 August) to reports a man had been hit by a caravan on Mount Pleasant Road, Buckley.

We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and an elderly man was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.”