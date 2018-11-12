News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Eight new homes planned on former Sandycroft pub site

Published: Monday, Nov 12th, 2018
Share:

A total of eight new homes could be built on the site of a former pub.

The New Inn in Sandycroft was previously demolished to make way for a housing development.

Permission was granted to create 12 apartments on the site in 2016, but the replacement building failed to go ahead when the developers chose not to enter a legal agreement with Flintshire Council.

A separate application for eight houses was rejected by the local authority’s planning committee in June last year after neighbours said they were unhappy about their size.

Site after pub was demolished: Source: Google

New proposals have now been submitted, including a report to ease concerns about flooding on the site.

In setting out the reasons for the development, applicant Mr J Williams said: “The proposed dwellings are adjacent to existing dwellings and are keeping with the character of the area.

“The external design and height of the dwellings is similar to surrounding properties.

“The Unitary Development Plan recognises the importance of developments on small residential sites and sites such as this will therefore contribute to a clearly identified need.”

The previous plans for eight houses were refused against the advice of Flintshire Council officers.

They said the principle of the development was acceptable due to it being on a brownfield site.

They added that public house the pub had been on the market for over 12 months with no interest shown in continuing to run it.

The authority is aiming to make a decision on the latest plans by December 18.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Chester’s Storyhouse to be BBC North West venue for this year’s Children in Need

Deeside school children join in ‘poignant’ service to remember local soldiers who fell in during WWI

Share your views on proposals to build a second A494 River Dee crossing

Oakenholt business site could be turned in 16 homes

County Lines: Campaign launched in North Wales to support young people exploited by drugs gangs

Family pay tribute to “loving and caring” woman who died following a collision in Buckley

Flintshire council tenants on Universal Credit owe more than three times as much in unpaid rent as those still on old benefits.

Call for artists to create ‘inspirational artwork’ for Flint Foreshore

Cheshire Police appeal after reports of six men fighting on the M53

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn