Eight new homes planned on former Sandycroft pub site

A total of eight new homes could be built on the site of a former pub.

The New Inn in Sandycroft was previously demolished to make way for a housing development.

Permission was granted to create 12 apartments on the site in 2016, but the replacement building failed to go ahead when the developers chose not to enter a legal agreement with Flintshire Council.

A separate application for eight houses was rejected by the local authority’s planning committee in June last year after neighbours said they were unhappy about their size.

Site after pub was demolished: Source: Google

New proposals have now been submitted, including a report to ease concerns about flooding on the site.

In setting out the reasons for the development, applicant Mr J Williams said: “The proposed dwellings are adjacent to existing dwellings and are keeping with the character of the area.

“The external design and height of the dwellings is similar to surrounding properties.

“The Unitary Development Plan recognises the importance of developments on small residential sites and sites such as this will therefore contribute to a clearly identified need.”

The previous plans for eight houses were refused against the advice of Flintshire Council officers.

They said the principle of the development was acceptable due to it being on a brownfield site.

They added that public house the pub had been on the market for over 12 months with no interest shown in continuing to run it.

The authority is aiming to make a decision on the latest plans by December 18.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.