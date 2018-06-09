Eight fatal collisions and several serious incidents on North Wales roads since start of year

There have been eight fatal collisions and several more serious incidents on roads across North Wales since the start of the year.

The figures have been released by North Wales Police, who are warning motorists to take care and give consideration to all road users when heading out and about over the weekend.

Over the next two days officers will continue patrols across the region’s roads as part of Operation Darwen – an annual campaign which sees officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Armed Alliance Unit and Special Constabulary Road Safety Unit patrolling and talking to drivers and riders at popular meeting spots.

Colleagues from the Go Safe Road Safety partnership are also deployed on key routes across the region.

Superintendent Jane Banham from the Force’s Operational Support Services Unit said that reducing casualties on roads across North Wales “remains one of our top priorities”.

“Tragically so far in 2018, we have already seen several fatal and serious collisions on the roads of North Wales,” continued Supt Banham.

“During 2017 there were eight fatal collisions involving motorcycles and so far in 2018 we have had eight – yet we are only in June.

“Reducing casualties on our roads remains one of our top priorities. We want people to enjoy coming to North Wales travelling on some great roads and enjoying the beautiful scenery, but most of all we want them to ride and drive safely and responsibly.

“Consideration need to be given to all road users, including drivers, riders, cyclists, walkers and more. The minority who use our roads as race tracks or ignore vehicle legislation are not welcome.

“All motorists must be aware that we are doing all we can to ensure our roads are used safely by all, with our dedicated Roads Policing Units taking robust action to prevent fatal or serious road traffic collisions.”

As part of the ongoing Operation Darwen patrols officers have also been looking at all vehicles and ensuring they are roadworthy and legal.

Last weekend a member of the Special Constabulary Road Safety Team, who is also a qualified mechanic with the North Wales Police Fleet Department carried out checks on a motorcycle and discovered it had defective rear brakes.

The right hand brake pad had completely worn out and was metal on metal. The left hand rear brake pad had actually broken away from its backing plate and was ready to fall out. This would have resulted in total rear brake failure.

North Wales Police say that riders impaired by alcohol and/or drugs has also showed as an emerging trend in collisions as well as under-inflated and illegal tyres and officers are using every available opportunity to make the necessary vehicle checks.

If anybody is suspected to be driving or riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs they are immediately tested at the roadside.

Checks are also been carried out on number plates, with officers taking a “zero-tolerance” approach on those with illegal number plates or not displaying their plates.

Supt Banham added: “Our proactive patrols will continue and we would like to remind everybody that staying safe on the road applies to every single one of us, whether we have two or four wheels on our vehicle.

“I would urge riders and drivers to think about their behaviour and what changes they could make to improve their own safety and that of other road users.”

Anybody who has information regarding people who may be committing driving offences are urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live web chat. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Social media users can also follow the campaign via the #OpDarwen and #Fatal5 hashtags.